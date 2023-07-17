Fund aims to help Ontario County recover from flooding
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Funding is on the way to help people affected by the flooding in Ontario County that damaged homes and filled streets with debris a week ago.
The Canandaigua Area Flooding Assistance Recovery Fund will officially start Monday. The money will go to the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes along with the Salvation Army.
People impacted by flooding can visit the United Way office. The flood information center will also open in Canandaigua at the Chamber of Commerce Office on South Main Street.
Anyone who has been impacted is invited to visit. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
