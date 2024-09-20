Irondequoit Police search for second suspect in murder of family of four

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Police are asking for help with finding a second suspect in the murder of a family of four in Irondequoit.

Irondequoit Police on Friday released a photo of Louis Francisco Soriano, who also goes by “Jeffrey”. Officers believe Soriano fled to Puerto Rico but has family in Rochester. He is wanted on four counts of second-degree murder.

Police say he is the brother of Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, a 34-year-old man originally from the Dominican Republic who has already been charged with four counts of murder.

Officers say the brothers killed the family in their home on Knapp Avenue on Aug. 31, then tried to set the house on fire. They’re accused of killing 4-year-old Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno and 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, along with their parents, 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo and 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago.

Police have been investigating ever since finding bodies in the basement of the home when responding to the fire.

“This was a horrific scene. In almost 32 years of doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said in a press conference.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at 585-336-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300. Callers can remain anonymous.

