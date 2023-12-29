Look back at News10NBC stories about animals this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It has been quite a year for animals in the Rochester area. News10NBC has been there for it all, from stories that make you saw “awww” to things you need to know to keep your pets safe.

Milo, the loyal dog who fetched the bats for Rochester Red Wings players, died at the age 7 but an adorable puppy is training as his successor. Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Brighton, once area’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic, closed permanently in November. However, a new 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic is opening in Rochester as early as February.

Here are some of the stories we’ve covered this year about the dogs, cats, horses, and even falcons in the Rochester area:

A new bat dog for the Red Wings; ‘Another dog to carry on Milo’s legacy’ (Dec. 23)

The Rochester Red Wings’ newest member might not be able to steal bases, but he can certainly steal hearts. Bruce is a 12-week-old golden retriever and is taking after his late brother Milo and learning how to fetch bats for the Red Wings. Read more here.

Bruce the Bat Dog

Monroe County is getting a new 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic (Dec. 20)

A new 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic is opening in Rochester as early as Feb. 1. The new clinic, called Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services, will be housed in the same building as the Animal Hospital of Rochester on University Avenue. The clinic will have the support of $100,000 from COMIDA, the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency. Read more here.

Animal Hospital of Rochester (WHEC file)

News10NBC Investigates: ‘Death Cap’ mushrooms claim the lives of local puppies (Nov. 9)

There may be something growing in your yard right now that is deadly to your pet. Two heartbroken local dog owners had no idea just how toxic this time of year can be for dogs, particularly puppies. They warn pet owners about the dangers of pets eating “Death Cap” mushrooms that grow on lawns. Read more here.

“Death Cap” mushroom

Canine parvovirus on the rise in Rochester (Oct. 5)

If you have a dog, we have a warning for you: Canine parvovirus rates are on the rise here in Rochester. If left untreated, the gastrointestinal virus can be deadly. Read about how you can protect your pet here.

In December, months after News10NBC warning, 11 dogs died from a parvovirus outbreak at Rochester Animal Services on Verona Street. You can learn more about free clinics to vaccinate your dog here.

Rates of canine parvovirus, a violent intestinal bug, are on the rise in the Rochester area. (Photo: WHEC)

‘A Horse’s Friend’ exposes inner city youth to new opportunities (July 26)

A Horse’s Friend in Rush has a program designed to give urban kids an opportunity to get out of the city on a regular basis and experience the world of horses. The program has been going on for 19 years. Read more here.

A Horse’s Friend in Rush

Dog found in stolen van; owner sought for ‘Shamu’ (July 5)

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the dog in a stolen van on Jefferson Road during a traffic stop. Jamie Moran, the Henrietta dog control officer, has lovingly nicknamed the dog “Shamu.” She says that he is not microchipped, and his tags did not lead to his owner.

“He’s a great guy, he likes kids, he likes other dogs — so I am hoping that his family will reach out to us saying that they are missing,” Moran said. Read more here.

Shamu the dog

Animal therapy helps veterans to heal (July 4)

The EquiCenter is a therapeutic horse-riding farm is off Route 65. The horse Sierra is one of the wild mustangs rounded up in Wyoming to control the herd, and delivered here to work with veterans. Read more here.

The EquiCenter

Cats rescued from Gates home ready for adoption (June 27)

After the Lollypop Farm Humane Society rescued over 160 cats from a home in Gates, the shelter took them into their care and worked to match them with loving homes. Cat lovers were already visiting the adoption room at Lollypop Farm one day after 20 of the rescued cats, who were removed from a home in Gates, were medically cleared for adoption. Read more here.

Cat rescued from Gates home

Dog at Lollypop Farm finds family after viral post (April 27)

If any animal is in a shelter for too long, the animal can develop a depression that can only be cured by getting them out. That was the case for Cheeto, a pitbull mix who was dropped off as a stray at Lollypop Farm in October of 2022.

That’s when Lollypop made a Facebook post, pleading with the community to get Cheeto out. Luckily, Paige and Jake Goodman met Cheeto a little before the post went viral with more than 7,000 shares. Read more here.

Cheeto the dog at Lollypop Farm

Rochester’s falcon couple welcomes fourth egg of the season (April 5)

Rochester’s falcon couple, Nova and Neander, welcomed their fourth egg of the season. Rochester Falcon Cam says the fourth egg will likely be Nova’s final this spring because she has started more frequent incubation.

The two falcons became a couple in spring of 2022 after Neader lost his longtime partner, Beauty, at age 15. The falcons live in the nesting box on top of the Times Square Building. Read more here.

Fourth falcon egg (Credit: Rochester Falcon Cam)