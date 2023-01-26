Mayor of Cincinnati honors medical team who helped to save Damar Hamlin’s life

CINCINNATI — The Bills season may be over but we’re still talking about the amazing recovery of Damar Hamlin.

The mayor of Cincinnati presented the key to the city on Thursday morning to the medical team at the UC Medical Center. That’s the team that provided care for Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals.

The mayor, who was at the game when it happened, talked about the efforts on the field and in the trauma unit that ultimately saved his life.

“Tragedy struck. A freak play resulted in a cardiac arrest on the field,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “60,000 people in the stadium, everyone was frozen. Frozen in place, frozen in fear, frozen in anxiety. But for a handful of heroes who rushed to the field, and in front of a live national audience, saved Damar Hamlin’s life. it’s just, it’s extraordinary.”

He praised the doctors and nurses for not only what they did to save Hamlin, but for what they do every day to care for patients in the community.

