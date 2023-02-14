Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gives out Kia and Hyundai steering wheel locks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia cars to prevent theft.

This comes amid concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. You must make an appointment, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., to request a steering wheel lock. You make an appointment by calling the number corresponding to your district (A, B, or C).

In the first three weeks of January, Rochester Police reported that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai.

The sheriff’s office handed out steering wheel locks two weeks ago but they were gone within hours. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.

