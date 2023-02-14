Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gives out Kia and Hyundai steering wheel locks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia cars to prevent theft.
This comes amid concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. You must make an appointment, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., to request a steering wheel lock. You make an appointment by calling the number corresponding to your district (A, B, or C).
In the first three weeks of January, Rochester Police reported that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai.
The sheriff’s office handed out steering wheel locks two weeks ago but they were gone within hours. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.
More about car thefts:
- Local dealership helps woman after vandals destroyed her car (Feb. 9)
- Mayor Evans announces plan to address stolen cars, smash-and-grab robberies (Feb. 9)
- KIA sends warning letter to owner the same day thieves targeted her car (Feb. 7)
- Videos show thieves using stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and grab what they can (Feb. 6)
- Local congressman pushing Hyundai and Kia to address thefts of their vehicles (Feb. 4)
- Another stolen car smash and grab: When is this going to end? (Feb. 3)
- RPD: Teen who stole car from RCSD employee also stole car with children inside earlier this month (Jan. 27)
- Attempted KIA theft caught on camera thwarted by steering wheel lock (Jan. 26)
- Rochester in middle of spike of stolen cars, mostly KIAs and Hyundais (Jan. 24)
- Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects (Dec. 29)
- Caught on camera: Local authorities investigating after cars are stolen across the region (Dec. 27)