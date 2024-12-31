News10NBC year-in-review: Stories about generosity and courage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — So many people around the Rochester area have shown generosity to help those in need and shown courage when faced with adversity.

It has been our pleasure to highlight some of those stories through our reporting at News10NBC this year. Several of them involve Rochester residents who helped with relief from Hurricane Helene. Here are some of our stories that highlight kind deeds from community members:

‘There is still love out there’: DJ’s Christmas initiative for seniors (Dec. 25)

Local DJ Dan Bookhart has made it his mission to ensure that seniors are not forgotten during the holiday season. Weeks of hard work paid off as he delivered Christmas gifts to those who often go without during the holidays. His efforts brought over 150 gifts to 130 residents at the Shire at Culverton Adult Home.

Local mom shares emotional reunion with medical team that kept her alive after her heart stopped (Nov. 21)

Sydney Pelusio was pushing through flu-like symptoms when her husband convinced her to go to Unity Hospital to get checked out. As doctors were running a test on her heart, it stopped beating. After a stay at Rochester General Hospital, Pelusio’s heart started to heal on its own. Pelusio, her husband, her kids and her family met with the team at Rochester Regional Health who helped save her to say thank you.

RIT hockey community rallies around beloved Zamboni driver after cancer diagnosis (Nov. 7)

If you’ve ever been to a Rochester Institute of Technology hockey game, you’ve likely seen Stu Hughes the Zamboni driver. He can often be seen keeping the rink spotless for games or doing donuts on the ice after a big win surrounded by cheering fans. But a recent cancer diagnosis has seen the Tiger community coming together to cheer on Hughes differently.

Farmington man fights cancer with his family and Bills Mafia behind him (Sept. 27)

It’s been a seven-year battle for Jon Santmyer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2017 and while he’s been fighting, his favorite team has helped him push through. His wife works two jobs to support their two kids and his treatment. To help ease some of the financial strain, his friends started a GoFundMe campaign.

Nonprofit uses handmade dresses to combat human trafficking (Oct. 22)

Women going through trafficking and violence may have nowhere to turn once they’re out of their situation. That’s where the non-profit “Angels of Mercy” comes in. A major part of what Angels of Mercy does is human trafficking prevention and it started because of dresses. It’s a part of the “Dress a Girl Around the World” project.

Rochester pilot rescues stranded seniors, delivers vital supplies in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina (Oct. 13)

For many survivors of Hurricane Helene, the first help they got came from regular people — private pilots in small planes and helicopters who either brought them to safety or dropped off supplies. One of those pilots was from right here in Rochester. Dennis Kelly is a utility lineman by trade so, he’s seen and responded to natural disasters for decades to help restore power.

Local woman with ties to North Carolina drives donations 800 miles for hurricane relief (Oct. 13)

Local woman Julia Liotta embarked on an 800-mile journey to Asheville, North Carolina to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene. After collecting donations at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hilton, Liotta drove 12 hours to deliver the much-needed supplies.

Bergen couple gets help with donating generator to drive for hurricane relief (Oct. 8)

Donations poured in after the Asheville, North Carolina area got hit hard by Hurricane Helene. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin did her part, helping a generator to start its journey to Asheville after a couple decided to donate it.

Holley High School student uses CPR to help save life of man having heart attack (June 13)

A high school senior helped to save the life of a man who had a heart attack while behind the wheel at a shopping plaza in Brockport. Leigha Walker, an 18-year-old who learned CPR in school during a sports safety class, jumped into action and started performing chest compressions. She was working at Subway Restaurant at the time.