One year later: Remembering the victims of the fatal New Year’s Day crash outside Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One year ago on New Year’s Day 2024, a tragic incident unfolded in Rochester when a man intentionally crashed his vehicle into a crowd outside the Kodak Center. The crash resulted in the deaths of Joshua Orr, Justina Hughes, Dawn Revette, and the driver and suspect, Michael Avery. Several others sustained injuries.

Police discovered several gas cans, a fake gun, and a 20-page journal in Avery’s SUV. However, the writings in the journal did not appear to be related to the crash.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans described the event as “An assault on Rochester, period. This was an assault on innocent people. And it’s obvious from his actions that he wanted to do more.”

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for Avery’s actions. News10NBC reached out to the families of the victims and EMTs who responded to the scene, but they declined to comment.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.

