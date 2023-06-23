Saint’s Place will hold fundraiser in July to help Ukrainian refugees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The nonprofit Saint’s Place is holding a fundraiser in July to help people displaced by the War in Ukraine.

The Super Sale at the St. Louis Church campus on South Main Street in Pittsford aims to raise money to give new beds, mattresses, winter clothing, boots, and other items to Ukrainian refugees. At the sale, shoppers can buy purses, jewelry, dishes, glassware, small kitchen appliances, furniture, books, and more that people have donated.

Here’s when the sale is going on:

Wednesday, July 5: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission fee of $10.

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission fee of $10. Thursday, July 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. Friday, July 7: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. All items 50 percent off.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. All items 50 percent off. Saturday, July 8: 9 a.m. until sold out. Bag sale. Shoppers pay $10 for the first bag and $5 for each additional bag filled to the brim. Bags are provided at the door. Five-bag limit.

Saint’s Place has provided support to 450 Ukrainians since July 2022. They’ve also recently helped people in Afghanistan, Iraq, Congo, Venezuela, Haiti, Sudan and people displaced by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The annual Super Sale is Saint’s Place’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Most refugees arrive in Rochester with just the clothes on their backs,” said Isabel Miller, executive director of Saint’s Place. “Within days of arriving in Rochester, they visit the Saint’s Place Clothing Closet and leave with bags of clothes that they’ve picked out for all four seasons of the year. They also move into an apartment fully furnished by Saint’s Place.”

