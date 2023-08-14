Ukrainian Festival at St. Josaphat’s Church begins Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ukrainian hospitality, food, and music will be on display starting Thursday at the St. Josaphat’s Church in Irondequoit.

The 51st annual Ukrainian Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20. RocMaidan, the Rochester based nonprofit that has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the war, will have a booth at the festival to raise funds.

The festival is free to attend. There will be authentic food including pierogies, cabbage, and sausage. There will also be a Ukrainian Bazaar with embroideries, ceramics, amber, Easter eggs, paintings, icons, and jewelry.

The festival will also include folk dancing, live music, and tours of the church. On Sunday, there will be a prayer for peace in Ukraine at the church starting at 11 a.m. It comes as the War in Ukraine enters its second year and sixth month.

You can see a full schedule, menu, and list of vendors here. The festival runs from 6 to 10:45 p.m. on Thursday and 6 to 11:45 p.m. on Friday. Then, it’s from 1 to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The church is at 940 Ridge Road.

More about Ukrainians in Rochester: