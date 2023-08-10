Bills training camp ends Thursday; Preseason game on Saturday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Thursday is the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. After that, the Bills will focus their attention to Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 11-day camp began on July 26 with a crowd giving a heartfelt applause to safety Damar Hamlin as he jogged onto the field and receiver Stefon Diggs speaking about his emotions during the offseason.

In addition to practicing drills, Bills players gave plenty of autographs. A viral video that News10NBC captured shows a brother passing up a chance at getting the signature of Josh Allen, instead asking the all-star quarterback to give his sister a hug. Allen did just that as the sister was in tears.

The Bills have gotten support from loyal fans including members of the Metastatic Mafia, a group of five friends living with terminal cancer who bonded over their love for the Bills. Familiar faces of spectators at the camp included Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who made her first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest in 2022. Jim Boeheim, the recently retired head coach of the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team, also attended.

You can read more stories from Bills training camp here.

The Bill’s first preseason game against the Colts is at home and will kick off at 1 p.m. There will be two other preseason games.