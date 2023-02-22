City Council honors security officers who protected students at Franklin High
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council honored two Franklin High School security officers for their efforts to protect students.
Deverin Dillon and Sandra Beasley were honored at Tuesday night’s meeting. The security officers were on duty on Jan. 5 when a man with a gun chased a 16-year-old student to the entrance of Franklin, fired at him, then ran away.
Council Members recognized the officers for quickly getting the student and two others inside the building and initiating a lockout.
“I do it because I have a son. I have a wife. That’s my sister right there,” Deverin Dillon said. “When your kids come in our building, we treat your kids like they’re our kids. So I’d do it again if I had to.”
Since the shooting at Franklin, city and school district leaders voted to put Rochester Police officers on city high school campuses during arrival and dismissal. RPD has not made an arrest in that incident.
More about Franklin High School incident:
- Rochester City Council approves police presence outside five city high schools (Jan. 24)
- Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS (Jan. 23)
- Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School (Jan. 21)
- City Council to vote next week on putting police on school grounds (Jan. 17)
- Change groups say gun violence is violating “basic right of safety” (Jan. 16)
- RPD outside five city high schools after shooting last week (Jan. 13)
- RCSD school board not interested in reinstating school resource officers (Jan. 11)
- RSCD board votes to station police outside some schools after Franklin High shooting (Jan. 10)
- Exclusive video shows more details about shots fired outside Franklin High School (Jan. 10)
- Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman (Jan. 9)
- Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot (Jan. 9)
‘I watched somebody’s children ducking bullets’: Video shows shooting at Franklin HS (Jan. 6)
- …“School is supposed to be a second safe place to be, besides home, and unfortunately it isn’t” (Jan. 6)
- Suspect chased student and fired shots outside Frankin High school, no one injured (Jan. 5)