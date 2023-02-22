City Council honors security officers who protected students at Franklin High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council honored two Franklin High School security officers for their efforts to protect students.

Deverin Dillon and Sandra Beasley were honored at Tuesday night’s meeting. The security officers were on duty on Jan. 5 when a man with a gun chased a 16-year-old student to the entrance of Franklin, fired at him, then ran away.

Council Members recognized the officers for quickly getting the student and two others inside the building and initiating a lockout.

“I do it because I have a son. I have a wife. That’s my sister right there,” Deverin Dillon said. “When your kids come in our building, we treat your kids like they’re our kids. So I’d do it again if I had to.”

Since the shooting at Franklin, city and school district leaders voted to put Rochester Police officers on city high school campuses during arrival and dismissal. RPD has not made an arrest in that incident.

More about Franklin High School incident: