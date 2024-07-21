Sunday is the second anniversary of the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was a beloved 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, murdered in the line of duty on July 21, 2022.
Officer Mazurkiewicz was gunned down in an ambush, once described by his partner on the force as a “barrage of bullets”, on Bauman Street while undercover.
The tragedy not only rocked the community and local law enforcement, but was the start of a living nightmare for Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family.
Mazurkiewicz’s killer, Kelvin Vickers, was convicted a year and a half later on all 26 counts, and sentenced in February 2024 to life in prison. Mazurkiewicz’s widow, Lynn, cried as the final “guilty” decisions were delivered. She watched as Vickers, a Massachusetts native who has been in trouble with the law since he was 12 and a reputed gang member, was handcuffed by deputies – using her husband’s cuffs.
News10NBC spoke with Maz’s wife, Lynn, in March.
“My grandchildren will forever grieve their papa. My children grieve their father. And I will grieve my husband as I spend the rest of my days alone, which is not how we planned it,” Lynn tells Newqs10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke. “It’s not fair. So, I ask that you remember his name, remember how unjust this murder was, just remember him… Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz”
