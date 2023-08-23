Concert on East Avenue aims to raise funding for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A concert on Wednesday night at the Rochester Academy of Medicine aims to raise funding for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

A student at Our Lady of Mercy High School, whose friend was killed during the Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, is organizing the concert. The concert at 1441 East Ave will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Mercy senior Isabel Ament says her friend, who attended Eastman School of Music, was killed during a White Phosphorus attack while helping to evacuate children from Mariupol. She is asking people to donate $10 or more at the concert.

All proceeds will go to RocMaidan, the Rochester-based nonprofit that has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during throughout war. The nine musicians including Eastman School of Music students will perform. Wegmans donated floral arrangements for the show.

