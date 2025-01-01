Family of Robert Brooks, Greece inmate, plans to file lawsuit over his death
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of Robert Brooks, the Greece inmate who corrections officers beat, says they plan to file a civil lawsuit over his death.
Bodycam footage shows corrections officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9. Brooks died the next day in the hospital.
Brooks’ father and aunt joined dozens of protesters outside the Monroe County jail on Monday night demanding justice.
“We would like to get the bad ones out of the system,” said his aunt Barbara Brooks. “That’s supposed to be reforming our guys to come back home, not killing them. I just pray that they get what they deserve. Firing them isn’t enough. I want them to do some jail time.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Marcy Correctional Facility earlier this week, calling for immediate changes, including $400 million for fixed and body-worn cameras at all state facilities and expanding the whistleblower hotline.
