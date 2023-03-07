Gates Police give out anti-theft devices for Hyundai cars on Tuesday

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police are giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars to prevent theft.

The locks will be distributed on Tuesday, March 7 from 2-7 p.m. at the Gates Police Department Headquarters on 1605 Buffalo Road. The locks are for Gates residents who own a 2010 to 2020 model Hyundai without a push-to-start button. You must show proof of residency and that you own a Hyundai at the main police window.

The devices are in response to an increase in car thefts in the Rochester area and concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.

Gates Police say they’ve requested anti-theft devices for Kia.

