Webster Police give out anti-theft devices for Kia and Hyundai cars, regardless of residency

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Police Department is giving out steering wheel locks to prevent thefts for Hyundai and Kia cars, regardless of the car owners’ residency.

You can go to 1000 Ridge Road anytime and ask to speak with an officer regarding a wheel lock. License and registration are required.

The devices are in response to an increase in car thefts in the Rochester area and concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.

