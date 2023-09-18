Jury selection for Vickers murder trial begins Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jury selection in the Kelvin Vickers murder trial begins on Monday.

Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the attempted murder of officer Sino Seng in July of last year.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, Defense attorney and former Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Rich said all sides will take their time during the selection process.

“I believe for most cases of this type is you start to have to do almost one by one, bring the jurors back into a private room. Prosecution, defense, judge, and they’ll talk about what it is they know,” Rich said.

Ultimately, Rich said that the judge will decide who is paneled on the jury.

“Where it really gets down to the meat and potatoes of this is when she starts to ask about whether or not anybody has heard anything about anything involving this case, and you’d be hard pressed to find anybody who has not,” Rich said.

Vickers faces multiple charges for an alleged three-day crime spree that includes fatally shooting officer Mazurkiewicz.

In total, the selection process is expected to take three to four days. The trial itself is expected to last four to five weeks.

RIT professor and former Monroe County District Attorney Mike Green said the judge will do everything to make sure each juror is able to be fair and impartial.

“The really important thing is to get people to agree ya know that whatever I’ve heard, whatever I think I know, I will set aside and just base my decision on what happens,” Green said.

While it may take longer, Green said that he’s certain both sides will be ready to go on Monday.

“I certainly anticipate that both sides will be very well prepared to deal with this issue and ya know it may take a little bit more time because of publicity,” Green said.