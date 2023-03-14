Local restaurant owner caters meal for Armory stampede victim’s family in advance of funeral

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s been eight days since the concert stampede at the Main Street Armory.

Rhondesia Belton is one of three women killed. Her funeral will be held in Buffalo and a local restaurant here in Rochester is stepping up and donating the food for the gathering after the funeral. Rhondesia’s godmother Talisha McClain said every little bit counts during this challenging time, and this is the type of food Rhondesia enjoyed.

So to have the People’s Choice Kitchen in Rochester cater and donate the entire menu for her celebration of life means the world to the family. They are thankful for the outpouring of love from the community.

Before this, McClain says she didn’t know restaurant owner Van Stanley, but now they are friends. People’s Choice Kitchen is providing a variety of dishes such as macaroni, jerk chicken, sweet yams, greens, and Swedish meatballs and that’s just a few of the food items being catered for Rhondesia’s homecoming.

McClain explains Stanley cooked more food than the family even expected. She also had other businesses donate. Stanley says when she heard of the tragic deaths of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens, she knew she wanted to do something to help the families. So when she got the call from McClain she said it warmed her heart.

Belton’s wake and funeral services will be Tuesday morning in Buffalo.