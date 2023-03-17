Rise Up Rochester looks to resolve issues within Police Accountability Board
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of Rise Up Rochester are looking for ways to resolve issues within the Rochester Police Accountability Board.
That’s because the PAB did not have enough members on Thursday night to conduct a scheduled meeting. Rise Up Rochester says as departments embrace a community-focused policing model, the need for practical civilian oversight has increased as well.
“I want us to really work together. Whatever communities are because there’s a lot at stake and we have to come up with a sustainable process that works for all of us in our communities so that we can have an impact on what these challenges are,” said one of the speakers.
The meeting included presentations from advocates and police from around the country.
