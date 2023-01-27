Rochester City School Board meets about increase in teenage gun violence victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School Board met on Thursday night to discuss the increase of teens falling victim to gun violence.

Interim superintendent Carmine Peluso presented a report showing the impact of violence on the Rochester City School District. The meeting came weeks after the attempted shooting of a 16-year-old at the steps of Franklin High School on Jan. 5.

Peluso talked about solutions, including Rochester Police’s presence at some schools and safety upgrades like radios, metal detectors, and other scanning equipment.

“Rochester is struggling as a community with the increase in crime and violence and we’ve seen this impact it has on our students and our schools,” Peluso said. “In the last few years, we’ve seen a rise in teen homicides and violence. This is affecting our students both in their neighborhoods and at school.”

The board also examined the necessity of filling vacant jobs in the district. A recruitment fair for paraprofessionals and teaching assistants is coming up on Feb. 1. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., RCSD Central Office, Conference Rm #3B on 131 W. Broad Street.

More about Franklin High School incident: