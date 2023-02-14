RPD and other agencies give out anti-theft devices for Hyundai and Kia cars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are handing out steering wheel locks to prevent theft for Kia and Hyundai cars starting Tuesday.
The devices are available for city residents who own a Kia or Hyundai that was manufactured between 2010 and 2020. They will be distributed at neighborhood service centers.
Those who had their vehicles stolen were offered free steering locks first. RPD Lt. Greg Bello said this is to “…help prevent them from being victimized again, from being re-victimized. Because frequently, people are getting their Hyundai and Kia fixed and getting back instead of getting new cars.”
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began handing out Hyundai and Kia steering wheel locks on Monday by appointment only.
Greece Police are also handing out steering wheel locks for Kias starting Wednesday at their headquarters on 6 Vince Tofany Blvd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The locks are for Greece residents who own a 2010-2020 Kia without a push-button ignition.
The anti-theft devices are in response to concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. In the first three weeks of January, Rochester Police reported that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. That’s on pace to shatter last year’s total.
In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.
