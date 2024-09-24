Suspect in Irondequoit quadruple murder is on top 10 most wanted fugitive list in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO — The U.S. Marshals Service of Puerto Rico says a man wanted in connection with the Irondequoit murder of a family of four is on its list of ten most wanted fugitives.

Luis Francisco Soriano, also known as “Jefry Yeyo” is wanted on murder and narcotics charges. Police say the 31-year-old, originally from the Dominican Republic fled to Puerto Rico.

Soriano is 5 foot 6, has black hair and brown eyes, and has four moles under his right eye. He has tattoos on both arms. Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Soriano is the brother of Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, a 34-year-old man who has already been charged with four counts of murder. Both are cousins of the father who was killed, 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo.

Officers say the brothers killed the family in their home on Knapp Avenue on Aug. 31, then tried to set the house on fire. They’re accused of killing 4-year-old Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno and 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, along with the parents, Fraime Ubaldo and 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago.

Marshals are searching for Soriano and anyone with information is asked to call their office at (787)-766-6297. You can also submit a tip online.

Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, posted this statement online:

“Soriano and his co-conspirators committed a horrendous crime against a family, whose children were innocent victims and did not deserve a cruel death. We will not allow terror, violence and impunity to take over our communities. That is why we are seeking the public’s assistance in getting this dangerous individual in custody so that he can face justice.”

RELATED: