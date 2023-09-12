Trial for man accused of killing of RPD officer only allowing 10 uniformed officers in court room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz goes on trial next week.

And when he does, only 10 uniformed police officers will be allowed in the courtroom. Kelvin Vickers is charged with murder. Police say Vickers ambushed and shot Mazurkiewicz and his partner Sino Seng on Bauman street in July of last year.

Seng was wounded.

The decision to only allow 10 uniformed officers in the courtroom was not made solely for this case. The precedent was set years ago.

Officers in plain clothes are still allowed to attend the trial.

Related: