AG’s Office aims to withdraw from defending corrections officers in four lawsuits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is working to withdraw itself from defending corrections officers in four separate lawsuits alleging abuse.

Those cases are unrelated to the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece inmate who corrections officers beat at Marcy Correctional Facility in early December. Brooks died the next day in the hospital.

Last week, the AG’s Office recused itself from the investigation into Brooks’ death because of its involvement in the civil lawsuits. Thirteen corrections officers and a nurse have been suspended without pay or have resigned since Brooks’ death.