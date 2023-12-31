Best of News10NBC’s ‘Good Question’ in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — From Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans and mysterious objects in the sky, to window tints and gas prices — News10NBC’s Good Question has answered over 80 community questions this year.

Let’s take a look at some notable, interesting, and maybe even a little obscure questions News10NBC’s Emily Putnam provided answers to in 2023.

January 9, 2023: Ever noticed a broken guard rail on a local roadway? News10NBC conacted the NYS Department of Transportation to find out when there would be repairs, and what it means for drivers safety on the roads.

January 18, March 2, and October 18, 2023: Rochesterians have been patiently waiting for the opening of Apple Cinemas in Pittsford. News10NBC tracked the story since construction began to their first day open.

February 1, 2023: Next time you buy something with a credit card, pay extra attention to your total. At some businesses, you might notice that your total is different with a card than if you had used cash. So, is it legal to charge a credit card fee during a transaction?

February 6, 2023: Remember the days when you could run to Wegmans for a pint of ice cream at 4 a.m.? COVID-19 brought that to a screeching halt. But now that the pandemic is over, will Wegmans ever go back to 24-hour operation?

February 27, 2023: If you’ve applied for disability benefits for yourself or a loved one, you may wonder, why does the paperwork get sent out of New York State? News10NBC turned to the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the answer.

March 10, 2023: What’s the deal with the difference in volume between the TV program and some commercials? It’s a question we get a lot and have answered before.

March 20 & August 2, 2023: An Amazon facility in Gates has been nearly three years in the making. Emily Putnam has updates.

April 19, 2023: With all the apps people rely on every day, have you ever felt like you’re being tracked? In some cases, you are. News10NBC spoke with a professor from the Rochester Institute of Technology for some insight.

May 17, 2023: Over the summer, Rochester saw teenagers involved in crimes weekly. So, at what point does Child Protective Services intervene?

June 28, 2023: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans are a hot commodity. But after a pause in production due to the pandemic, a YouTuber has a homemade alternative.

July 3, 2023: For many families, the highlight of the Fourth of July is the lights high up in the sky. How can you ensure that you’re using sparklers or ground fireworks safely and legally?

July 10, 2023: June is known as Pride Month nationally. Why does Rochester celebrate LBGTQ+ Pride a month later than the rest of the country? The senior director of diversity, equity, and belonging at Trillium Health has an explanation.

July 21, 2023: Picture this: You’re leaving for work in the morning, you open your front door, and see your car smashed with shattered glass all over your driveway. Or maybe you open your door and see your car is missing entirely. Can you qualify for victim assistance if your car was stolen?

August 28, 2023: No doubt, you’ve seen cars with dark-tinted windows driving around. One viewer described them as “concerning and dangerous,” but are they breaking the law?

September 18, 2023: A proposed bill would make daylight saving time permanent and eliminate the need to change our clocks. It would mean the sun would rise and set later for half of the year. Emily Putnam has an update.

September 25, 2023: After viewers sent in photos of mysterious objects in the sky, News10NBC found an earthly explanation.

October 25, 2023: An unfamiliar grocery store trip can turn into searching down every aisle to find what you need. Wegman’s shoppers in Penfield realized things were being moved around frequently. Here’s a reason for the changes.

November 8, 2023: Arguably the best part about Election Day is leaving your polling location with an “I Voted” sticker. But this year, the stickers were noticeably smaller. Why?

November 13, 2023: Rochester introduced VEO scooters and e-bikes that are convenient and cheap to ride. But one viewer noticed they were left in unusual places.

December 4, 2023: Genesee Brewery’s keg tree is a hit every holiday season, as each year it seems to get bigger and better. News10NBC wanted to know the story behind it.

December 20, 2023: Rochester didn’t see a white Christmas this year. The overall consensus is Rochester is a snowy, cold city in December. Right? But, how often does the Rochester area have a white Christmas?

If you have a Good Question you’d like answered, send News10NBC an email at goodquestion@whec.com.