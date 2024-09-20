Teen accused of deadly stolen car crash in Brighton due in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teenage driver involved in a high-speed crash in Brighton that killed a 92-year-old man is due in court on Friday morning. A judge is set to arraign him.

Rochester Police say Theodice Parks, 17, was driving the stolen Kia that crashed into another car, killing driver Thomas Chase, at the intersection of East Avenue and Linden Avenue. It happened during a police chase on Aug. 22.

A grand jury handed up several charges against Parks last week including murder, vehicular homicide, assault, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Parks was on parole for burglary at the time of the crash. RPD has deemed Parks a career criminal, saying he was arrested for 12 smash-and-grab cases last year where he used stolen cars to break into businesses.

Two others teens in the stolen car were also arrested and later indicted. His older brother Theophilus Parks and 19-year-old Trevan Simmons are both charged with assault and criminal possession of stolen property. Simmons is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Chase is remembered as a piano player and a volunteer of 30 years at The Friendly Home. He graduated from the Eastman School of Music.

