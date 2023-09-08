Students return to Our Lady of Mercy; See our coverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the first day of school at Our Lady of Mercy, which is among the final schools in the area to welcome back students.

News10NBC TODAY has reported live from schools throughout this week as they prepare to begin the school year. On Tuesday, East Rochester and Rush-Henrietta were among the districts that resumed classes. On Wednesday, RCSD and Hilton had their first day of school. On Thursday, Fairport celebrated its return.

On Friday, News10NBC was live at Mercy. The principal, Dr. Sherylanne Diodato, said she’s excited to welcome students at the Catholic, all-girls school. The first day features an opening ceremony which will honor the recipients of two scholarships.

Diodato, a Mercy alumni who is celebrating 30 years since graduating, said the school prepares women to become leaders.

“Being in an all-girls environment is an empowering situation,” she said. “The girls have a voice. They’re leaders of our clubs. They’re leaders on the sports field. They’re leaders in their classrooms. They’re able to ask questions without being embarrassed and that confidence in them is so strong.”

President Christina Lacagnina, who started at Mercy three weeks ago, said she wants students to go into the new school year fearlessly. This year, campus will have a restored Grotto, a space for prayer, celebration, and reflection, because of a donation from a benefactor.

