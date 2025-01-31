Father of beaten inmate, Robert Brooks, seeks justice and change in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In a follow-up to the tragic death of Robert Brooks, a local inmate beaten by guards at Marcy Correctional Facility, News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke spoke with Brooks’ father, Robert Ricks, about his ongoing fight for justice and change.

Ricks described the pain of watching the body camera footage of his son’s beating, which he said was “shocking to almost all who saw it.” He shared, “In the beginning when I looked at it, all I saw was my son. And sometimes today when I close my eyes, what I see is my son in a body bag.”

Ricks is determined to create meaningful change, not only within prisons but also in the community. “Let’s be a village, let’s work with one another, let’s embrace one another, encourage one another, build each other up,” he said.

For the past decade, Ricks has run a nonprofit in Rochester aimed at helping at-risk kids and teens before they encounter the criminal justice system.

“What I want to do is help to put in place something that is going to ensure the fact that they can go there, they can be better when they come home and they come home, and not in a body bag like my son did,” he explained.

Ricks is seeking justice for his son, stating, “The ones who were actively participating in beating my son to death, they should get the same amount of time that I would get if you caught me on tape beating somebody to death.”

Ricks will participate in a panel discussion titled “How Many More? A Call for Change, Action and Accountability” on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at East High School. The event is hosted by Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB).

However, the Locust Club, representing Rochester police officers, claims the city law department has deemed the panel discussion “outside the scope of PAB’s permitted activities.” It argues that the PAB intends to link Brooks’ death to the Rochester Police Department, which they assert had no involvement. The Locust Club believes the taxpayer-funded board’s event violates the city charter.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.