Protesters demand Marcy Correctional closure after inmate death

UTICA, N.Y. — A rally took place outside Marcy Correctional Facility on Tuesday following the death of inmate Robert Brooks on December 10.

About 30 people gathered Tuesday morning to protest outside the state prison near Utica. This demonstration comes weeks after the release of bodycam footage by the State Attorney General’s office, which showed Brooks being beaten.

The Unified Black Caucus organized the rally and is advocating for the permanent closure of Marcy Correctional Facility.

“Robert Brooks’ murder will make your communities worse if we do not act on it, because it’s humanity that keeps our communities safe,” said Robert Lucas, a protestor who was previously incarcerated. “It’s showing that you’re willing to step up in the cold, the rain, whatever it is to make a difference. Because, again like I said, if you know the problem and you’re not part of the solution then you become part of the problem.”

Since the footage was released, some lawmakers have joined the call to shut down the facility.

