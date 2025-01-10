Four more Marcy Correctional Facility employees suspended after death of Robert Brooks
MARCY, N.Y. — Four more employees at Marcy Correctional Facility have been suspended without pay following the death of Greece inmate Robert Brooks.
That’s on top of the 13 corrections officers and a nurse who have been suspended without pay or have resigned since Brooks’ death. The state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed that two sergeants, a corrections officer, and a registered nurse have also been suspended.
Body-worn camera video shows corrections officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room at the correctional facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9. Brooks died the next day in the hospital.
The Onondaga County district attorney is the special prosecutor in the case. The State Attorney General’s Office recused itself from the investigation into Brooks’ death due to a conflict of interest, since the AG’s Office was representing four of the involved corrections officers on separate matters. So far, there have been no criminal charges against any of the corrections officers or nurses.
