Rochester first responders recount recent major emergencies

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The past few weeks have been challenging for first responders in our community, with a series of high-profile emergencies testing response plans. From a passenger bus crash on I-490 to a house explosion in Greece, and a murder-suicide at a nursing home, emergency teams have been on high alert.

The events have prompted a review of emergency response strategies. Dr. Jeremy Cushman, the Emergency Medical Director for the City of Rochester and Monroe County, emphasized the importance of collaboration among law enforcement, EMS, and fire services.

“We are one community, law enforcement, EMS, and fire, and almost none of these incidents happen without each other,” said Dr. Cushman. “We look at significant incidents that we were just involved in and we start reviewing did our policies and procedures work as we had designed them.”

The EMS community is now focused on evaluating and improving their response plans.

“How can we build upon our policies and procedures because sometimes we don’t get to test them,” Dr. Cushman added.

All incidents remain under investigation by the respective police agencies. The bus driver involved in the I-490 accident has been ticketed for several violations, with potential criminal charges still pending.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.