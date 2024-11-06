Election 2024: No upsets in local NYS Senate or Assembly races

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Everything went as expected in the battle for which candidates will represent the greater Rochester area in Albany.

For the New York State Senate, the incumbent candidate has won or is projected to win in the 54th, 55th, and 56th districts. The same goes for the State Assembly’s 135th, 136th, 137th, and 138th districts.

Live updates: 2024 election results

In the 56th Senate District, Jeremy Cooney (D) beat former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode (R) once again. He also beat VanBrederode in 2022. The district includes Brighton, Gates, Greece, Henrietta, and parts of Rochester.

In the 55th Senate District, Samra Brouk (D) has been re-elected to the office she has held since 2020. She was challenged by Luis Martinez, a Republican from Pittsford. The district includes East Rochester, Fairport, Irondequoit, Penfield, Perinton, Webster and the eastern portion of the City of Rochester.

In the 54th Senate District, Senator Pam Helming (R) will hold onto the seat she’s had since 2016. Her challenger, Scott Comegys, is a Democrat from Palmyra.