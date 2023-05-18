PGA tee times delayed due to frost

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The tee times for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club are delayed due to frost, says the PGA’s website. Thursday is the first day of competition.

The PGA will release details at 7 a.m. about when the course, currently closed even for practice, will reopen. Golfers will tee off an hour and 15 minutes after the course reopens.

The first golfers were supposed to tee off at 7 a.m. on the front nine. American golfers Shaun Micheel and Braden Shattuck, along with New Zealand golfer Steven Alker, are the first pairing.

The First Alert Weather team predicted a frost delay. You can see the latest weather updates here.