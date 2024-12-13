’12 Days of Christmas’: Looking back at our stories from this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The end of a calendar year often serves as a time of reflection, and a certain holiday tune is stuck in everyone’s head: The 12 Days of Christmas.

The newsroom doesn’t have French hens, maids a-milking, or any turtledoves. But we do have plenty of investigations, sports highlights, and stories that’ll make you smile. Each day until Christmas, we’ll highlight a different area of our coverage throughout 2024.

1: Emmy-nominated story

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry was nominated for a New York Emmy Award this year for her story on teen vaping. She spoke with a 13-year-old girl who vaped daily and admitted she was addicted.